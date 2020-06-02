    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Nephew Prithvi To Rangoli Chandel's New Dream Home In The Cutest Way!

      Last week, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel gave us a sneak-peek into her new home in her hometown Manali. She revealed that her actress-sister has been helping her out with the interiors of her dream abode. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been announced, Kangana has been staying with her family in Manali, and has been utilizing her spare time to set up Rangoli's new home.

      Now, it looks like Rangoli's dream house is all set and ready. Recently, she took to her Instagram page to post pictures in which her sister Kangana is seen welcoming nephew Prithvi to the new house in a traditional way.

      Rangoli's Cute Caption Is Melting Our Hearts

      Rangoli's Cute Caption Is Melting Our Hearts

      She posted, "Prithu's maasi is an expert in making every little occasion into a celebration.... when little Prithvi came home for the first time he was welcomed with aarti, Pooja and of course halwa." Now, that's quite adorable, isn't it?

      Kangana And Prithvi Are All Things Love

      Kangana And Prithvi Are All Things Love

      In the second picture, Kangana is seen giving a peck on one of Prithvi's cheeks, and it's such a heartwarming moment. The snap also includes Kangana's mother and other family members.

      Sibling Goals

      Sibling Goals

      Earlier, Rangoli had given us a glimpse of how her sister Kangana was helping her out to set her new home with her 'own hands'. She shared in an Instagram post, "When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don't like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don't know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that's her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it's heaven it's a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don't have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn't wait , will post more when it's all ready..."

      Speaking About Films

      Speaking About Films

      Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha titled as Thalaivi. The film also stars Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. Besides this film, Kangana is also a part of Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas.

      X