Kriti Sanon Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

Days after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19, a report in a leading entertainment portal has now stated that actress Kriti Sanon has also been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

A source close to the actress told Filmfare that the Panipat actress has tested positive for COVID-19. Kriti recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao. Earlier, she had posted on soical media that she has wrapped the schedule and is heading back home.

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi which is an official adaptation of 2011 National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Besides Mimi, the actress will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. Further, there are reports that Kriti has also signed Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. However, the Dilwale girl is yet to make the official announcement.

Meanwhile, Kriti has been channelling her inner poet on Instagram with her posts.

Speaking about what inspired her to write poetry during the lockdown, the actress recently told News18 in an interview, "Poetry is something that I always used to do back in my school and college days. Once I moved to Mumbai and started acting, I didn't have the time to write and had another channel for my emotions to be expressed, which was in front of the camera and a lot more exciting for me because I was also getting paid for it. So I think I lost touch with poetry. I knew I always wanted to go back to it, but I was just waiting for a little more time. Since the pandemic had given us so much free time, I got a chance to reconnect with the poetic side of me. That's how I started penning down my thoughts. I feel that we all were going through a time when there was so much uncertainty and turmoil of emotions, so it was important to vent out your emotions or be creative in some way because that's what makes you feel good."

