    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Praises Madhuri Dixit’s Singing In Candle; ‘How Beautiful She Is’

      By
      |

      Madhuri Dixit has left us all in awe of her singing after releasing her first single, Candle. For those of us who were unaware of her vocal skills, this is a pleasant surprise, and many are wondering why Madhuri did not make her singing debut sooner.

      The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan too was amazed with her song Candle, which is dedicated to all the frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, police, sanitation workers and others, who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah Rukh revealed that Madhuri is the one person he always looked up to in his career, and picked up his craft from. Praising her voice, Shah Rukh lauded her new song.

      Shah Rukh Praises Madhuri’s Singing: How Beautiful She Is

      Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome."

      Madhuri was overwhelmed with SRK's praises, and replied, "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me. I am so happy you liked the song."

      Recently, Madhuri expressed her desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, her two former co-stars. Madhuri shared that she would love to work with the two of them for her next song. Madhuri and Shah Rukh shared screen space in the films Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Anjaam, Koyla, Gaja Gamini, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

      Talking about shooting the single in the midst of the lockdown, Madhuri told Pinkvilla, "The biggest challenge for us was to shoot this indoors. We shot it at home. My husband who has a different profession found out how to do lighting and everything and helped me with the shoot. I have to thank my team for helping us get this together."

      ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Wants To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan; Find Out Details!

      ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit's Debut Single 'Candle': Actress Dedicates Her Anthem Of Hope To Frontline Workers!

      Read more about: shah rukh khan madhuri dixit
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 18:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X