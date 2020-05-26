Shah Rukh Khan Praises Madhuri Dixit’s Singing In Candle; ‘How Beautiful She Is’

Madhuri Dixit has left us all in awe of her singing after releasing her first single, Candle. For those of us who were unaware of her vocal skills, this is a pleasant surprise, and many are wondering why Madhuri did not make her singing debut sooner.

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan too was amazed with her song Candle, which is dedicated to all the frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, police, sanitation workers and others, who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah Rukh revealed that Madhuri is the one person he always looked up to in his career, and picked up his craft from. Praising her voice, Shah Rukh lauded her new song.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome."

Madhuri was overwhelmed with SRK's praises, and replied, "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me. I am so happy you liked the song."

Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.I am so happy you liked the song ❤️😊🙏 https://t.co/IHvoFCNgBk — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 26, 2020

Recently, Madhuri expressed her desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, her two former co-stars. Madhuri shared that she would love to work with the two of them for her next song. Madhuri and Shah Rukh shared screen space in the films Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Anjaam, Koyla, Gaja Gamini, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Talking about shooting the single in the midst of the lockdown, Madhuri told Pinkvilla, "The biggest challenge for us was to shoot this indoors. We shot it at home. My husband who has a different profession found out how to do lighting and everything and helped me with the shoot. I have to thank my team for helping us get this together."

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Wants To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan; Find Out Details!

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit's Debut Single 'Candle': Actress Dedicates Her Anthem Of Hope To Frontline Workers!