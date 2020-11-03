SRK's Birthday Celebrations: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up For King Khan; Actor Says 'Loving It'

Shah Rukh Khan Says His Kids Are Mighty Impressed

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself standing with the tower in the background. He captioned the click as, "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Karan Johar Gives Us A Glimpse Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan's filmmaker friend Karan Johar also shared a video of the birthday boy enjoying the show on Burj Khalifa and wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever." See Karan Johar's video here.

Suhana Khan Strikes A Pose With The Birthday Boy

Suhana also shared a picture of herself posing with her dad with the beautifully-lit Burj Khalifa in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message For His Fans On His Birthday

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had taken to his Instagram page to share a video in which he had thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their love and birthday messages. The actor said in his video, "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."

See Shah Rukh Khan's video here.