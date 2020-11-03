SRK's Birthday Celebrations: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up For King Khan; Actor Says 'Loving It'
The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday (November 2, 2020). The superstar who is currently in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament, celebrated his birthday there with his friends and family.
While love-soaked birthday wishes poured for the 'King Of Romance' on social media throughout the day, the authorities at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa honoured the superstar with a sweet gesture. They displayed his image and a birthday wish on the outer wall of the building.
Shah Rukh Khan Says His Kids Are Mighty Impressed
Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself standing with the tower in the background. He captioned the click as, "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"
Karan Johar Gives Us A Glimpse Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Celebrations
Shah Rukh Khan's filmmaker friend Karan Johar also shared a video of the birthday boy enjoying the show on Burj Khalifa and wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever." See Karan Johar's video here.
Suhana Khan Strikes A Pose With The Birthday Boy
Suhana also shared a picture of herself posing with her dad with the beautifully-lit Burj Khalifa in the background.
Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message For His Fans On His Birthday
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had taken to his Instagram page to share a video in which he had thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their love and birthday messages. The actor said in his video, "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."
Talking about films, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The superstar is yet to officially announce his next project.
ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh On Shah Rukh Khan: When He Is In Front Of Me 'Meri Toh Hawayein Udd Jaati Hai'
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday SRK: Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma And Kareena Kapoor Wish Him With Heartfelt Posts