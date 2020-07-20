Sushant's Death Case: Kangana Ranaut's Team Contacts Subramanian Swamy Over Legal Aid Offer

Subramanian Swamy To Assist Kangana Ranaut With Her Legal Rights

He tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut's office has contacted Ishkaran. Ishkaran and I will meet soon to discuss how to assist her with her legal rights if and when the meeting with the Mumbai Police takes place. I am told she is among top three in Hindi cinema stardom. But on guts she gets top marks."

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari Says It's "Absolutely Essential" To Safeguard Kangana's Interests From The Bollywood Ecosystem

"Absolutely the courage displayed by @KanganaTeam is exemplary & it's absolutely essential to safeguard her interests from the Bollywood ecosystem!," read his tweet.

Subramanian Swamy Had Earlier Explained Why Kangana Should Have A Lawyer By Her Side

While speaking with Republic TV, Subramanian Swamy had said, "Since the investigation began, the police is summoning many people, but I was a bit surprised to see that they summoned Kangana to the police station to question her. Now, the person is always entitled to a lawyer, so I made sure that she does not feel alone in the police station given the fact the '3 Khan Musketeers' are on the rampage and are making all kinds of attempts to overpower people."

He further added, "Therefore, you needed a lawyer who is committed to the cause. I do not think of anyone better than Ishkaran Singh Bhandari. I have not spoken to him about it yet but if she wants a lawyer at all, she would welcome Ishkaran. I can offer legal assistance to her because she is bold and courageous and she has given an interview to your channel too. She has placed her record with great clarity. She needs to be legally protected and to make sure no unfairness is meted out to her, I think she should have a lawyer by her side."

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy Recently Penned A Letter To PM Narendra Modi

In his letter, Swamy alleged that many big names from Bollywood with the help of dons from Dubai are trying to cover up Sushant Singh Rajput's death as 'voluntary suicide'. He also pressed for a CBI probe into the matter.