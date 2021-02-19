Akshay Kumar In Talks With Ekta Kapoor And Raaj Shaandilyaa For An Out-And-Out Comedy Film: Report

Akshay Kumar can make us laugh as easily as he can beat the baddies to pulp on the big screen. No wonder, the superstar enjoys an immense fan-following. Over the last few years, the actor has been on a spree of signing films one after the other.

Currently, Akshay is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, we hear that producer Ekta Kapoor and Dream Girl Raaj Shaandilyaa recently jetted off to Jaisalmer to discuss a film with the superstar.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Ekta and Raaj took off to Jaisalmer via a private charter jet, and stayed at the same hotel as Akshay and team Bachchan Pandey. They went there to discuss an out and out comedy with the actor, and he is said to have loved the idea and has asked the team to come up with a bound screenplay. Having wrapped up three films in the last 4 months, he is now looking to form a line up for the next two years, and is constantly discussing films with probable collaborators."

The report further stated that over the last two months, 15 to 16 producers flew down to Jaisalmer to discuss a possible collaboration with Akshay. The superstar is currently in the process of streamlining the scripts offered to him.

As of now, Akshay Kumar has two theatrical releases this year, Bell Bottom and Prithviraj. While Bell Bottom is slated to release on May 28, 2021, Prithviraj will arrive in cinema halls on November 5, 2021. Akshay Kumar's other projects include Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

