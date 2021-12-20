Deepika Padukone Broke Down In Tears After Watching Ranveer Singh-Starrer 83

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is all set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2021 and we are not wrong to say that it is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. While Ranveer will be essaying Kapil Dev's role in the film, his actress-wife Deepika Padukone will portray the character of Roma Dev.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Kabir Khan was asked about the reaction of Deepika after watching the film, he said that she broke down in tears, because she was too overwhelmed.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying 'Deepika, Hello', and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up. She said 'I'm so sorry, so sorry, I'm just too overwhelmed, I'm not being able to speak' and I said, 'Deepika, you don't need to say anything more. What you've said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film'."

Those who are not aware, 83 will release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The early reviews of the film are already out and as expected, early moviegoers who got the chance to catch the special screening of the film, have been raving about Kabir Khan's direction and star cast's performances.