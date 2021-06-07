Heropanti 2: Major Action Sequence Of Tiger Shroff's Film To Be Shot In Russia

The second sequel to Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti directed by Ahmed Khan had kickstarted a small schedule in Mumbai in March, and the team is now all set to commence their second schedule in Russia.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the team will start shooting in Moscow followed by St. Petersburg in Russia next month.

A source close to the development revealed, "The team is planning to shoot major action sequences and a song in Moscow & St Petersburg. The team has been scouting the perfect locations along with the local team there. We are also in talks with multiple stunt designers to get the larger than life action sequences and one of them is Martin Ivano who is know for his work in Skyfall (2012), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004)."

The source further added, "Sajid Sir is making sure that all the crew members are vaccinated before the teams fly to Russia."

Heropanti was Tiger Shroff's debut film where Sajid Nadiadwala launched him to the world and now with Heropanti 2, we hear that the action being designed is very sleek & stylish. One can't wait to witness the magic the mentor-protégé duo create once again for the big screen.