Kangana Ranaut’s Breakfast Smoothie Recipe Is The Perfect Combo Of Healthy And Tasty

Kangana Ranaut is one of those celebs who never fail to shell out some major fitness inspiration to her fans. The actor is known for abiding by a strict fitness regime and a balanced diet. While the actor is paying special attention to her fitness for her upcoming films, Tejas and Dhaakad, she recently also shared a glimpse of her healthy breakfast diet.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a picture of a smoothie that she made by herself for her breakfast. Talking about the picture, the smoothie looks healthy yet tasty. Sharing the same, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor wrote how there is nothing more she appreciates than self-made food. She shared her personal recipe for her summer smoothie for breakfast. The actor mentioned how the smoothie consists of healthy ingredients like organic honey, nuts and fruits. Her caption read as, "There is nothing I appreciate more than self-made food, here's my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits." Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her upcoming film Tejas on Tuesday (March 2, 2021). Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling the movie, and the actor is essaying the role of an Air Force Officer in the same. Tejas also marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor had recently shared a heartfelt moment from the first day of the shoot with her fans. She spoke about how making it big in Bollywood is not easy for outsiders and revealed that her director Sarvesh's mother who was present on the sets, broke down as she got emotional after seeing her son land his first major break after a decade-long struggle. The actor's tweet read as, "Writer-Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1." Take a look at the same.

