Kangana Ranaut Teases Swara Bhasker; Later Says 'Always Happy To Help Alleviate Your Boredom'

Kangana Ranaut, who claimed to be having a boring day on Sunday, decided to tease her fellow actress Swara Bhasker on Twitter. Ranaut retweeted a collage of herself and Swara in similar-looking outfits, with the caption, 'class' and 'crass'. Tagging Swara she added, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?)."

In the pictures, both can be seen in golden saris with white blouses and large necklaces. However, Swara's picture had the part of her forehead and scalp highlighted with a red marker, hinting at the caption. Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are known to get into serious social battles. Expecting a similar day-long riff, netizens reacted to Kangana's tweet with hilarious reactions. One also said that the actress had made arrangements for everyone's Sunday entertainment.

Reacting to one such comment, Kangana wrote, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day)." Meanwhile, Swara who hadn't replied yet, also decided to chime in. Replying to Kangana's tweet she wrote, "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana...you know I love you."

Ranaut in high spirits, lauded Swara for her sportsmanship. Replying with the same energy, Kangana added, "Ha ha you troll me all the time today I thought chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn't forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani... lots of love girl see you soon Xxx."

Ha ha you troll me all the time today I thought chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn’t forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani... lots of love girl see you soon Xxx https://t.co/GNNM8ofAmG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2021

The Manikarnika actress recently had opened up about her style and fashion, and recalled the time when she couldn't afford something special for her first National Award win. Kangana revealed she ended up designing her own suit. Kangana had shared on Twitter, "First National Award, many special memories attached to this. I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a women-centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit, didn't have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn't bad... nahin?"

On the acting front, Kangana is currently working on her first action thriller, Dhaakad. She will also be seen in Thalaivi and Tejas.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Is In Awe Of Her Mother's 'Resourceful Invention'; Says 'No Jugad Like Desi Jugad'

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker: I Do Not Understand Why Being An Actor And Having An Opinion Are Two Oppositional Things