Kriti Sanon Gifts Herself Swanky New Car Post The Success Of Mimi

Riding high on the humongous success of her last release Mimi, Kriti Sanon has bought herself a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. The latest blockbuster Mimi has not only proved to be a game-changer for Kriti but also catapulted her to the top league of actresses in Bollywood today.

The successful actress who has been contemplating to buy a swanky new car for quite some time, recently gifted herself a luxury car, an addition to her already envious collection of cars.

A source says, "Post the success of 'Mimi', Kriti is in a happy zone and wanted to treat herself with a brand new car. So, it's a dream come true for her. The versatile actress has earned it through her sheer hard work and post the success of 'Mimi', the industry has seen a 2.0 version of Kriti, as she is being considered as one of the top actresses of the industry".

Considering Kriti's hectic schedule, she was recently spotted at Maddock Films office as she posed happily for the shutterbugs standing next to her priced possession.

Kriti's brave choices and risk-taker attitude of opting for the challenging role of a mother at such an early age of her career has paid her rich dividends. She was hugely appreciated for her impeccable performance in the movie by the audience, fans and critics alike.

With one of the most envious lineups ahead, there is no looking back for Kriti, who has big banner projects like the Pan-India film Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do along with other unannounced projects.