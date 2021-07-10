Mrunal Thakur On Her Struggle In Bollywood: If You Have Faith In Herself Then People Will Show Faith In You

Mrunal Thakur became a household name with her portrayal of Bulbul in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Kumkum Bhagya. The actress soon made her transition into films with Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia which was followed by John Abraham's Batla House and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

In her recent interview with ETimes, Mrunal opened up on whether she faced any prejudice in Bollywood since she hailed from a TV background. She said that the director who gave her, her first break in films just embraced her as an actress.

Mrunal was quoted as saying, "It was difficult but I did not feel anything as such. The filmmaker who gave me an opportunity just embraced me as an actor. They made me feel confident about myself because, at the back of my mind, there was a constant question: "Will he cast me because I am a television actor?". I needed to remove that thought from my mind. So, I just kept telling myself, "Mrunal, if you are a good actor, people will cast you no matter where you come from" and thank you to all those directors who gave me the opportunity to feature in these movies."

She continued, "You simply need to change your thought process, if you have faith in yourself, then people will show faith in you. So, never give up."

The actress said that the last few years has been a learning experience for her. The tabloid quoted her as saying, "I believe in manifestation, and I have always dreamt of working with these co-stars and filmmakers. Every time my friends go like 'why do you keep fangirling over every co-star?' but the thing is that they don't understand but I am actually a big fan of all these actors."

Recalling her recent fangirl moment with Madhuri Dixit, Mrunal said, "When I met Madhuri (Dixit) ma'am recently, I just kept looking at her because I had always looked up to her. I know I was acting like a creep but I manifested this."

"Honestly, every time I had a bad day, I visualised myself on a movie set and told myself that this is what I wanted and what I dreamt of, so I should give it my best. I cannot give bad performances and I want to make sure that I give my 200 per cent. I prayed every day for this moment; I love this and I don't know what would I do if I was not an actor," the actress told the leading daily.

Mrunal is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan. Besides this, she will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and Ishaan Khatter's Pippa.