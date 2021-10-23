OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva, Asks Fans For Their Blessings And Wishes For The Film

With things slowly resuming to normalcy in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is back on his feet. After wrapping up the Ooty schedule of Ram Setu yesterday (October 22), the Bollywood star has kickstarted the shooting of Amit Rai's OMG 2 today in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Not just that, the Khiladi Kumar also took to his social media handle to drop his first look from the film. The posters feature the actor as Lord Shiva. Calling the film an honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue, Akshay asked his fans for their blessings and good wishes as he begins work on OMG 2.

Akshay shared an Instagram post which read, "'कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..' 🙏🏻 Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव."

Have a look.

While there are various rumours about the plot of OMG 2, the makers of the film have managed to keep all details about this Akshay-starrer under wraps.

Earlier in a chat with Spotboye when Pankaj Tripathi was asked about his role in OMG 2, the actor had preferred to keep tight-lipped and said, "It is really too early to say anything about this film. Having said this, I must say an artiste cannot live and function in the near of a backlash. Risk toh aapko leni padegi. If you want to achieve success in your field, you have to leave the safe zone."

Meanwhile, recently there were speculations about OMG 2's shooting schedule coming to an abrupt halt because of a few people from the production team testing positive for COVID-19. However producer Ashwin Varde denied these reports and released an official statement regarding the same.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the superstar has some interesting films in the pipeline beginning with Sooryavanshi which is slated for a Diwali 2021 release. The actor will also be seen in Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, a yet-to-be titled film with Rakul Preet Singh and Gorkha.