rashmika-mandanna-recalls-her-first-meeting-with-amitabh-bachchan

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who turned a year older today (April 5 2021), is happy to collaborate with a stalwart of the Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan for Goodbye. In her latest tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Rashmika said that generally, she takes a leave on her birthday, but this time, she will be celebrating her birthday with the team of Goodbye.

"My birthday ritual is that I generally take a day off and relive all the moments of the year but this time I will be celebrating on the sets of 'Goodbye'. Let's see how that goes as it's the first time that I'm doing it," had told Rashmika to ETimes.

Rashmika also recalled her first meet with Mr Bachchan and revealed how her first meet with him go.

"While meeting Bachchan sir, of course, I was nervous! People love him for who he is and so do I! The whole team was there; we were interacting with Bachchan sir, doing the reading, which made me more comfortable. He makes you feel at home, warm and comfortable," asserted Mandanna.

Before foraying into Bollywood, Rashmika has worked in the South Film Industry. Sharing her experience working in different cinematic parallels, Rashmika said, "Each team works differently because all of us are here to narrate stories. In the South, if you work in the same industry, you have a totally different approach by teams."

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika is also thrilled about her debut Bollywood project Mission Majnu, wherein she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra.