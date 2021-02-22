Taapsee Pannu And Pratik Gandhi Of Scam 1992 Fame To Share Screen Space In Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Actor Pratik Gandhi rose to fame with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Now, the talented actor is all set to enthrall us on the big screen with his upcoming film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Touted to be an investigative comedy set in middle India, Pratik has been cast opposite Taapsee Pannu in this film. While the actress essays the role of a fiesty cop, Pratik will be seen essaying the role of a chauvinistic brat who finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Taapsee's character. The film will be written and helmed by Arshad Syed, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film.

Speaking about bagging this film, Pratik shared, "I feel truly privileged to be a part of this project and to be working with the stellar team of Taapsee, Arshad and Sid (producer Siddharth Roy Kapur)! I was looking to dive into something totally different after Scam and this role ticked all the boxes. I am sure it will be a fun ride ahead and I can't wait to start!"

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is excited to collaborate with Pratik and said, "I loved the strong and thoroughly unique and entertaining character that Arshad had written for me - it is very exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam left a lasting impression on me!"

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said in a statement, "When Arshad narrated his charming and delightful screenplay to us, we instantly knew we just had to produce the film. We are especially excited to be working with Taapsee, who brings so much energy and exuberance to the screen, and Pratik, who blew us all away with his incredible performance in Scam! We are also very happy that Arshad, who is already known as a superb writer, will make his directorial debut with this film."

Meanwhile, director Arshad Syed said that he is grateful to have fantastic actors like Taapsee and Pratik bringing the story to life.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is slated to go on the floors at the end of the year. The makers are currently is in the process of locking the rest of the cast.

Speaking about Taapsee Pannu, the actress is currently on a roll with an exciting line-up of films. This includes Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Dobaaraa.

ALSO READ: Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Roped In For Hardik Gajjar's Ravan Leela

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why Trolls Target Her; Says 'I Do Command Certain Power And Influence'