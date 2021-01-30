Taapsee Pannu Was On Guilt Trip When Her Films Were Rescheduled After The Lockdown

Actress Taapsee Pannu is enthralled about 2021, as she has many films lined up for the release. For the unversed, she will next be seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu, Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket and Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Taapsee revealed that she was very worried when the lockdown came into effect in March 2020 owing to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in India.

"I had committed to some five films before all that happened. I really wanted to make sure I'm able to give all of them the dates, because a few of them were those who had waited for my dates, and who had planned their shoots according to when I gave it to them," said Taapsee.

She further added that she was disappointed, because she had to again push her films' schedule, and things got messed up.

"That was a big guilt trip I was on when my films were rescheduled. However, when I resumed, I resumed the entire dates diary on the basis of what I had committed before, in the same chronological order," said the Pink actress.

Cut to present, Taapsee is currently busy with the shooting of Looop Lapeta.

In the same interview, when Taapsee was asked how she felt about resuming work after a long period of time, she admitted that despite feeling great about going back to work, things got a bit difficult for her.

Taapsee averred, "It really made the pace slow. I remember when the lockdown was being lifted, I'd do one work meeting, narration a day. I used to feel so great yet weird and scared that has my body got used to so much of relaxation. It was a scary thought that will I be able to resume those crazy work hours which I had before?"

