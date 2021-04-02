Thalaivi: Samantha Akkineni To Launch The First Song From Kangana Ranaut's Film In Tamil, Telugu And Hindi

Impressed by the impactful trailer of Thalaivi portraying the life of J Jayalalithaa through various stages of her cinematic and political journey, Samantha Akkineni had shared the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer and spoken about how she couldn't wait to watch the magic unfold in cinemas.

Now, it has been been revealed that Samantha would be launching the first song from the film titled 'Chali Chali' in Hindi, 'Mazhai Mazhai 'in Tamil and 'Ilaa Ilaa' in Telugu.

Known for her diverse and celebrated filmography in Telugu and Tamil cinema, Samantha has firmly established herself as a pan-India celebrity after her recent association with the second season of The Family Man. After sharing how she was thoroughly impressed with trailer of Thalaivi, Samantha is now all set to launch the first song of the film tracing the inception of Jayalalithaa's career in the showbiz.

Taking cues from Jayalalithaa's first film Vennira Adai (1965), 'Chali Chali' replicates the iconic looks of the actress to perfection with Kangana Ranaut embodying the persona of the legendary yesteryear superstar.

Thalaivi is touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year generating immense excitement to witness the journey of Jayalalithaa's life through the various stages. From her struggles in the film world to the rise of her stardom as well as her battle through the political hurdles and ultimately emerging as the fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy, with music on T-Series. The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

