When David Dhawan Lashed Out At Neena Gupta And Juhi Chawla Consoled Her Saying 'I've Also Cried Many Times'

Actress Neena Gupta believes in speaking her mind out and that is why her fans love her immensely. She does not believe in sugar-coated words. Recently, the actress launched her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh and while talking to Film Companion, she recalled about an incident that took place on the sets of Eena Meena Deeka.

She revealed that director David Dhawan had lashed out at her in front of the entire cast and crew, just because she requested him to give her character some lines.

Speaking to Film Companion about the incident, Neena said, "I started crying when he said that and a whole lot of actors were there, and I felt very bad. Juhi Chawla was there and she took me inside and said, 'Don't worry, I have also cried many times when I started out.' And then she explained that David is in a very tough situation, he has too much stress, and this and that. But my thing is, I always have this amazing capability of moving on. I used to pray so many times to God, 'Hey bhagwaan, yeh film release na ho (God, let this film not release).'"

Neena further stated that she has moved on from the incident and is now on friendly terms with David, but she will never forget the incident.

"I am very friendly with David, I don't keep it inside me. I am very friendly with him and his wife. But I will never forget it. I forgive but I will never forget. I moved on, I don't know how. God has given me that strength," added Neena.