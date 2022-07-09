Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon And Other Bollywood Celebs Condole Loss Of Life Near Amarnath Shrine

Reports have revealed that a cloud burst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir caused a flash flood on Friday (July 8). Viral videos of the incident showed flooded tents and community kitchens rushing down a hillside. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and others also reacted to the tragic news.

Taapsee Pannu Recalls Getting Dropped From Films; 'I Was Not A Significant Enough Name'

On Saturday morning, many Bollywood stars and other celebs including political leaders took to their social media accounts to condole the loss of life. Raveena offered prayers and kept the stranded pilgrims in mind as she reacted to a news report and wrote a simple "Prayers".

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Deeply pained at the loss of lives at Baltal near the holy cave at #Amarnath shrine after the cloudburst. Prayers for everyone's peace and safety." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's tweeted, "Praying for the well being of #AmarnathYatris who are facing serious problems due to the cloud burst near #Amarnath. May #bholenath baba protect you in this difficult time."

'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Days Are Not Over', Netizens Root For Her After Ponniyin Selvan's Teaser Release

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths in a tweet and said, "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinha ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Earlier this week, the Amarthnath yatra that began on June 30 had been suspended halfway due to bad weather. According to reports, the yatra has now been suspended throughout. While rescue operations are currently underway reports have revealed that at least 13 people were killed and 15,000 pilgrims were stranded.