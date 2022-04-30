As Deepika Padukone Joins Cannes Festival 2022 Jury, Amul Pays Tribute To Bollywood Icon!

Bollywood
actor
Deepika
Padukone's
being
selected
as
one
of
the
jury
members
of
the
coveted
festival
came
in
as
a
massive
moment
of
pride
for
India.
Following
the
trajectory,
recently,
Amul
topical
has
paid
a
"buttery
tribute" to
the
star.
In
the
new
topical,
Amul
used
a
caricature
of
Deepika
Padukone
in
an
elegant
gown,
hailing
her
prestigious
moment
as
'Deepicannes'.
The
Dairy
giant
used
an
intriguing
tagline
-
"every
jury
loves
it"
-
to
complete
their
latest
topical.
Take
a
look
at
the
wish
below:
The
much-awaited
Cannes
Film
Festival
2022
is
all
set
to
kick
start
next
month
in
France.
The
75th
Festival
de
Cannes
is
slated
to
begin
on
May
17
and
will
come
to
an
end
on
May
28
with
a
gala
ceremony.
On
the
work
front,
Deepika
has
a
slew
of
interesting
projects
lined
up
for
her,
namely
Nag
Ashwin
directorial
Project
K
with
Prabhas,
The
Intern
and
Draupadi.