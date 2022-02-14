kangana-ranaut-loses-cool-as-a-little-girl-imitates-alia-bhatt-s-dialogues-from-gangubai-kathiawadi

It seems Kangana Ranaut is not happy with the ongoing trend of netizens making Instagram Reels, wherein they are seen imitating Alia Bhatt's dialogues from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It all happened when a video of little girl went viral on social media, wherein she is seen imitating Alia's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi and is heard saying her dialogue 'Zameen pe baithi bohot achi lag rahi hai tu. Aadat daal le, kyunki teri kursi toh gai'.

While sharing her opinion on the same, Kangana wrote on her Instagram page, "Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power...request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it."

She further wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to sexualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL."

Many netizens were left offended by her Instagram post and reminded Kangana that many little girls have imitated her movie scenes as well, which didn't suit their age, and trashed the actress' selective criticism.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up to host her first reality show Lock Upp, which will be aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022.

With respect to work, Kangana will next be seen in Dhaakad.

(Social media posts are unedited.)