Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty And Suresh Chakravarthy Engage In Heated Argument

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its third week and the house is divided into groups owing to disagreements between the contestants. Interestingly, a new task has been given to the contestants by Bigg Boss, which has yet again become a reason for a lot of arguments. As per the task, the housemates are divided into two groups, the demons and the royal family.

The demons have to disturb the royal family with everything they can (not physically), while on the other hand, the royal family members should not react or pay heed to whatever the demons do to distract them. However, if a particular royal member fails in the task, he/ she will have to serve as the slave of the demons. Similarly, if a royal member succeeds, he /she can choose any one from the demon world and add them to their group.

Well, during the task, Sanam and Suresh Chakravarthy were seen engaging in an heated argument. Apparently, Sanam, who is a member of the demon group was seen spraying mist on Aajeedh's neck, in order to distract him. Suresh, a member of the royal family reacts to this and tries to stop her. He is later seen smacking a black cloth (signifies demons kingdom) with a mace, which accidentally hits Sanam Shetty's forehead who was standing on the other side of the cloth.

The model-turned-actress was evidently irked and was heard as saying, "What does that man think of himself? What if it had hit my eys instead of my forehead?" As the other contestants witnessed the high-voltage drama in the house, Suresh can be seen resting on his bed and giving a villainous smile to Sanam's comment.

Notably, Rio Raj is the new captain of the house.

