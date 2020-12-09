Pandian Store Fame And Host Chitra Dies By Suicide In Hotel Room

Renowned actress and host Chitra died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazrathpet today (December 9, 2020). She was 29. The actor had reportedly checked into the room at 1 am on Wednesday after a shoot. Chitra, who was an active social media user had even uploaded a picture of her on the same day.

The News Minute has quoted one of the Nazrathpet police officials as saying, "The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death."

Chitra, a resident of Chennai's Kottupuram, rose to fame with her impeccable performance as Mullai Kathiravan in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores. Her other serials include Velunachi, Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi (Season 2) and Darling Darling.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM