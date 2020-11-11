Vikram: Kamal Haasan’s Next To Be Shot In Signature Lokesh Kanagaraj Style?

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced Ulaganayagan's 232nd film Vikram's title teaser. The film's announcement was indeed a special surprise for Kamal Haasan fans, as the actor will reportedly essay the role of a gangster. Ever since Vikram's title teaser was announced, fans are curious to know updates about the film.

A latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Kamal Haasan will start shooting for Vikram from the second week of November. The actor has reportedly given the call sheet of thirty-two days for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The report also suggests that Vikram will be shot in the signature style of the director.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for keeping night scenes in the film. His previous films Maanagaram and Kaithi had a lot of night sequences Lokesh's next, Master too reportedly has more night sequences. Hence, the Vikram team has decided to shoot in the night more than the day. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Vikram has recently been in the news for having similarities with Netflix's web series Narcos: Mexico Season 2 teaser. Netizens claimed that there are a lot of similar sequences in Vikram teaser, but makers have not yet commented on the same. Vikram is expected to hit the screens in Summer 2021.

Coming back to Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director is currently waiting to release his pending film Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The film was supposed to release on April 9, 2020, but makers pushed back the release date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

