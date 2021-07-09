Kamal Haasan's Vikram: The First Look To Be Out Tomorrow, Confirms Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vikram, the highly anticipated upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer is expected to start rolling soon. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out political thriller, marks the veteran actor's first collaboration with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The much-awaited release date of the Vikram first look is finally out now.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his official social media pages on Friday (July 9) and confirmed that the Vikram first look will be revealed tomorrow (July 10). "Vikram first look from tomorrow evening at 5pm 💪 #Vikram #arambichitom," wrote the talented filmmaker on his Twitter post. Kanagaraj's confirmation has left the fans of Kamal Haasan and cine-goers totally excited.

Vikram first look from tomorrow evening at 5pm 💪#Vikram #arambichitom — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 9, 2021

As reported earlier, South Indian cinema's most sought-after talents Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are playing pivotal roles in Vikram. Recently, it was reported that Sethupathi opted out of the project due to his tight schedule and remuneration issues. But the rumours were revealed to be false after the Vikram team recently conducted a test shoot with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi Opts Out Of Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil's Vikram?

According to the sources close to Vikram, Kamal Haasan is playing the titular character in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing the lead antagonist in the project. Fahadh Faasil, on the other, reportedly plays the role of a corrupt police officer. Expectations are riding high on the project, right from the release of its highly promising announcement teaser.

Vikram Update: KGF Stunt Choreographers Roped In For Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film!

Anirudh Ravichander, the talented musician is composing the songs and original score for the Kamal Haasan starrer. National award-winning Gireesh Gangadharan handles the visualisation. Vikram will feature an extensive star cast including Master fame Arjun Das and Narain. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal International.