COVID-19 Effect: Namish Taneja & Meera’s Vidya To End Abruptly; Producer Shares Emotional Note

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many production houses suffered losses as shootings of the shows have been stopped. As a result, the channel and production houses decided to end a few shows abruptly. Beyhadh 2, Kartik Purnima, Patiala Babes, Isharo Isharo Mein are a few shows that have abruptly ended due to lock down. Colors' show Naagin 4 will also end soon, but the makers have decided to end it with fantastic finale. As per the latest report, Colors show, Vidya that features Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles, has been axed!

The director Mahesh Pandey was upset as he got to know that his show has been terminated with immediate effect. He shared an emotional not and said that the story was still incomplete as Vidya hasn't become a teacher yet.

Mahesh wrote a lengthy note on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Good Bye VIDYA 🙏On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya's story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It's a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise."

He further wrote, "Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things. Vidya was my 1st solo production. People often say that you love your first child the most, and on the same thought, Vidya will always be very special for us all at Mahesh Pandey Productions." He also thanked the channel, team and fans for their support.

Vidya went on-air in September last year and was based on a girl, Vidya who is a quaint and superstitious, and awaits a letter from the government for her job. However, her luck takes a turn for the worse, as she gets English teaching job in a school.

Also Read: COVID-19 Effect: Kartik Purnima To End Abruptly; Poulomi Feels Sorry For Those Who Lost Their Jobs

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni: Simran Sachdeva Says Producers Forced Her To Take Pay Cut, One Of Them Misbehaved