Sidharth Shukla Helps Raise Funds For An Acid Attack Survivor, Fans Laud His Noble Gesture

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has time and again proved that he has a heart of gold. He recently extended his support to an Acid Attack Survivor by helping raise funds for her online. The actor's kind gesture had his fans take to social media to shower him with love whilst hailing him as 'true inspiration'

For the unversed, Sidharth recently shared a post on his Instagram account about a woman who was a victim of an acid attack by her own husband. The actor requested his fans and followers to extend financial aid for her treatment if possible. The post quickly garnered momentum with Sid’s ardent fans offering help and raising money for her. The actor later thanked his fandom in a tweet for all their help and support.

He wrote, “Good job guys so proud of you ... thank you for your love and support for the cause hatts off and like they say 'You have not lived a perfect day...unless you have done something for someone who will never be able to repay you.’ God bless you all” (sic). Check out some of the fan reactions garnered by Sidharth’s post:

@Gouthu_Murthy Yayy FINALLY we reached the Set Target Siddy we get repaid, we get their love and blessings in abundance, all that matters in life Thank You for Spreading awareness about this cause and we all are so proud of you as well as ourselves Take care & have a nice day

@inikhil16 The support you showed to an acid attack survivor and The Laxmi Foundation is a great example of your humanity and generosity. God bless you

@JThakers #ProudToStanSidharth you have always emerged as real hero in real life... your caring and down to earth nature shows that how much you care and love...!

