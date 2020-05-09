    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Veteran Doordarshan Anchor Malvika Marathe Passes Away At 53 Due To Brain Cancer

      The field of film and television is losing a number of gems in the past few days. In another setback, revered Doordarshan presenter Malvika Marathe breathed her last on May 7.

      The anchor was 53 years old and was battling brain cancer for almost a year whilst undergoing the required treatment. But her condition deteriorated in the past few days and she succumbed to the illness on Thursday at her home in Mulund, Maharashtra.

      Malvika Marathe

      Malvika was a news anchor of Doordarshan between 1991 and 2001. She became a household name with her Doordarshan Akashwani stint. She is survived by her husband, daughter, and son-in-law.

      Marathe had her start in drama but later decided to pursue anchoring. She initially worked as a seasoned announcer on All India Radio. After that, Malvika was also a part of the popular play Moruchi Maushi followed by hosting the popular program Hello Sakhi on the television channel for almost 12 years. This event had brought her to the pinnacle of fame.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 21:56 [IST]
