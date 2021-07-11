Indian Idol 12 Elimination: Shamukhapriya And Mohd Danish Bid Goodbye?

Indian Idol 12, the popular musical reality show is nearing its grand finale. As per the reports, the Indian Idol 12 eliminations are expected to take place in the upcoming weekend episodes. Now, the latest reports suggest that Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish, the two highly popular contestants have bid goodbye to the Sony TV show.

If the reports are to be believed, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish might get evicted from Indian Idol 12 in the upcoming elimination episode. However, the reports will be confirmed only after the upcoming elimination episode goes on-air. In that case, Shamukhapriya and Mohd Danish will be the second pair of contestants to get eliminated from Indian Idol 12, after Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble, are the other contestants who are currently in the race to be the winner of this season. Recently, it was rumoured that the Indian Idol 12 grand finale might be held on August 15. But, the makers rubbished the reports are revealed that the grand finale date is yet to be finalised.

Coming back to Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish, the duo is unarguably the most-trolled contestants of Indian Idol 12. Bot the singers were heavily trolled by the netizens in the past for their style of singing, and rendition of some of the classic numbers in the show.

But now, the elimination reports have not gone well with the fans of Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish. Especially, the fans of Shanmukhapriya have extended support to the singer on social media platforms, and have been lauding her for not creating a 'fake love angle' tactic to survive in the show. They have also remarked that she is a gifted singer with an original voice.