Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale’s Date And Time

Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be telecast tomorrow (August 15, 2021) from 12 pm onwards. Notably, the event will be aired for 12-hours and the winner will be announced live.

Where To Watch Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale?

The 12-hours long Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be telecast on Sony TV from noon to midnight tomorrow. Apart from that, viewers can also watch it on the SonyLIV app.

Who Are Attending Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale?

The makers have already shared the promos of the Indian Idol 12 grand finale on social media. Aditya Narayan to host the grand finale with the help of co-hosts like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to attend the event and will be promoting their latest outing, Shershaah, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. Moreover, singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, The Great Khali and others will be gracing the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. Let us tell you, Indian Idol 10 and Indian Idol 11's winners Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani are also gracing the event. Looks like, the Indian Idol 12's finale is going to be the musical festival. Stay tuned for updates!