Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details
Indian Idol 12 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The top 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya are not leaving any stone unturned to win the ultimate winner's trophy of Indian Idol 12. Ever since the finale date was announced, fans can't keep calm to witness the mega event. Ahead of the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, let's have a look at some details about the event.
Indian Idol 12's Eliminated Contestants Wish 'All The Best' To Top 6 Finalists Ahead Of The Grand Finale
Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Update: The Great Khali To Showcase Wrestling Moves With Finalist Mohd Danish
Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale’s Date And Time
Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be telecast tomorrow (August 15, 2021) from 12 pm onwards. Notably, the event will be aired for 12-hours and the winner will be announced live.
Where To Watch Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale?
The 12-hours long Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be telecast on Sony TV from noon to midnight tomorrow. Apart from that, viewers can also watch it on the SonyLIV app.
Who Are Attending Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale?
The makers have already shared the promos of the Indian Idol 12 grand finale on social media. Aditya Narayan to host the grand finale with the help of co-hosts like Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to attend the event and will be promoting their latest outing, Shershaah, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. Moreover, singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, The Great Khali and others will be gracing the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. Let us tell you, Indian Idol 10 and Indian Idol 11's winners Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani are also gracing the event. Looks like, the Indian Idol 12's finale is going to be the musical festival. Stay tuned for updates!