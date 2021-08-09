Indian Idol 12 To Culminate With Greatest Finale Ever: 12 Hours, Over 40 Acts & Befitting Celebration Of Music

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to host the Grandest and Greatest Finale of Indian Idol 12 in a never-seen-before avatar, this Independence Day. This one-of-a-kind gala event - a first in many ways - will have over 40 acts spanning 12 hours. Planned as clutter breaking and wholesome celebration of music, viewers will witness some of the popular musical maestros from the Indian music industry coming together to encourage the finalists and entertain viewers in a super special way. Tune in to the 'Greatest Finale Ever' of Indian Idol - Season 12 on 15th August starting 12noon, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

After weeks of grueling auditions, gala rounds and entertaining performances week after week, keeping the audience's spirits high during stressful times, Indian Idol 12 found its Top 6 finalists in the Versatile & Effervescent Pawandeep Rajan; Pitch Perfect Arunita Kanjilal; Bharat Ki Beti and someone who has seen an upward trajectory on the show Sayli Kamble; a new wave in music with international level singing Shanmukhpriya; Perfect Playback voice Nihal Tauro and a wholesome entertainer Mohd Danish. As the countdown to the finale begins, one of them will be rewarded with the winner's title and will lift the coveted Indian Idol trophy. Who from amongst the Top 6 finalists will be declared as the next Indian Idol?

In this specially curated, star-studded musical marathon, viewers from across the country, who have showered immense love to the show and its contestants can expect to watch scintillating performances not just by the Top 6 contestants of this season, but also by some of India's top-rated singers.

This is a finale you don't want to miss! Joining Aditya Narayan as the co-anchor for the evening will be Jay Bhanushali and the duo in their inimitable style promise to take the viewers through an entertaining day of music, masti and a whole lot of fun banter. To begin with, the extravaganza will commemorate the occasion of the country's Independence Day with a heartfelt and endearing tribute to the armed forces. With high octane sing-along, with the best in the industry, the Top 6 finalists will set the tone of the evening through classical, disco, pop, rock, indie and much more, celebrating music across genres. But what is a music reality show without its mentors or judges? Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar will be seen dishing out concert-worthy performances in this finale! Through the 12 hours, the finale will see performances from noted celebrities from the world of music as well. As the musical evening progresses, a special host will make the contestants loosen up a bit and play a game loaded with trivia. The show will also take a closer look at the top 6 finalists' glorious and emotional journey through a tete-e-tete.

All in all, the audience verdict on the Indian Idol 12 winner will be out in the most grandest way India has ever seen. Are you ready for it?

Ashish Golwalkar, Head - Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business said, "At Sony Entertainment Television, we are delighted with how this season of Indian Idol has kept the audience engaged and entertained during trying times. Celebrating the legacy of the show with a power-packed grand finale seemed like a perfect fit. We are delighted to flag of the celebrations of the 75th year of our country's Independence with this musical extravaganza. In a first, we will be showcasing a 12 hour star-studded finale with highly entertaining & engaging performances and we are looking forward to maximize viewer engagement. The Top 6 finalists have had an incredible journey through the season and we want this last mile to be a memorable one - not just for the contestants but for the audience alike. It's a tough choice between these 6 contestants!"

Himesh Reshammiya said, "The 12-hour Greatest Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12 is a testament to celebrating music in the most entertaining manner. I have had a wonderful stint as a judge on this show, and it makes me very proud to see the level of talent and the preparedness that they come with on a reality show. It's a tough choice between the Top 6 finalists and I can't wait to see who finally lifts the trophy this season. I am confident the contestants will get a lot of work in the industry or make their mark independently in the future."

Anu Malik said, "Over the years, I have seen not just Indian Idol grow in its scale and reach, but also witnessed how the singing quality, the presentation and confidence of contestants has improved season after season. Every year, Sony Entertainment Television gives us hope for a brighter future for Indian music, and I am looking forward to watching these wonderful singers bloom in the industry. I think a 12-hour Finale is a befitting culmination to the season and I look forward to being a part of it."

Sonu Kakkar said, "I have been a contestant myself on a reality show in my early days and I can relate to the struggle and the anticipation that comes with it. Watching some of the contestants standing strong through their tough life yet aiming to fulfil their singing dreams from such close quarters, has been most heart-warming for me. They are all stars in their own right already and I am sure the music industry and music lovers will shower them with love beyond the show. The Greatest Finale Ever, stands true to its name and this 12-hour musical marathon is not just a celebration of music but also a celebration of talent that comes on this platform."

Tune into Sony Entertainment Television on August 15, starting 12 noon to watch the suspense around the Indian Idol 12 winner unfold, finally!