Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Was Not Feeling Very Great After Winning The Show; Find Out Why

Uttarakhand-based singer Pawandeep Rajan was declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12 at midnight yesterday (August 15, 2021). After the announcement, his fans couldn't keep calm and started pouring congratulatory messages for him. For the unversed, Pawandeep won the winner's trophy along with a car and cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

While his fans rejoiced, Pawandeep Rajan told Times of India after his win that he wasn't feeling great about winning since he felt everyone deserved to win. The Indian Idol 12 winner said, "I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of my friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy, I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show."

Pawandeep also said that his family and friends were happy and his mom was crying when he lifted the trophy. Since the singer is from Uttarakhand, he said that he would like to open a music school for kids there for their proper guidance.

Moreover, Pawandeep Rajan also wants to sing for Salman Khan, AR Rahman and Pritam Da. Let us tell you, Karan Johar has already offered him a song for Dharma Productions' film. Talking about the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared first and second runners-up respectively. Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya were in 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.

Filmibeat congratulates Pawandeep Rajan on winning the Indian Idol 12 trophy!