Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Sarabjit Singh Couldn't Answer THIS Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

The September 28 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 commenced with roll-over contestant Sarabjit Singh gracing the hot seat. The contestant revealed to host Amitabh Bachchan that he lost his brother in a bomb blast. He also opened about his mother’s dwindling health and how she needs dialysis sessions. Sarabjit shared that he wants to buy a dialysis machine for his mother with the prize money he wins on the show.

Sarabjit played a good game and won Rs 6.4 Lakh. However, he decided to quit the game at the 12th question had no lifelines left and wasn't sure of the answer. The Rs 12.5 Lakh question that he failed to answer is as follows: What was the nickname given to the MIG-27 aircraft by Indian Air Force pilots due to the jet's heroics during the Kargil War? It came with the following options: A) Shera, B) Bahadur, C) Nirbhik and D) Janbaaz. The correct answer is B) Bahadur.

Meanwhile, the 11th question that made him win Rs 6.4 Lakh on KBC 13 is as follows: Complete the title of Jnanpith Award-winning author Amrita Pritam's collection of poetry: Kaagaz te ___"? Sarabjit used 'Ask The Expert’ lifeline to answer the aforementioned question which came with the following options: A) Kalam, B) Syahi, C) Patthar and D) Canvas. The correct answer was D) Canvas.

After Sarabjit’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Savita Bhati, who is a nurse by profession. She played with confidence and also opened up about the difficulties of her job with the megastar. In the meantime, the makers of KBC 13 have shared the new promo of the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode and the latest guests to grace the game show are actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. Take a look!