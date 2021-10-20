KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Insia Arora On The Show?

The October 20 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll-over contestant Insia Arora grace the hot seat. The 26-year-old contestant, who is a student from Hisar, aspires to be a judge and is currently preparing for the judiciary services exam. Insia played a good game and won a cash prize of Rs 6.4 lakh. She decided to quit the game at this point as she wasn’t sure about the answer to the Rs 12.5 lakh question.

The 12.5 lakh question that stumped Insia Arora is as follows: Which right was spurred by a 40-day strike announced by Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan in the city Beawar, Ajmer in 1996? It came with the following options: A) Right to Information, B) Right to Education, C) Right to Life and D) Right to Privacy. The correct answer is A) Right to Information.

KBC 13: Kriti Sanon To Grace The Show, Amitabh Bachchan Relives College Days While Ballroom Dancing With Her

After Insia’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was a 19-year-old student named Sahil Ahirwar took the hot seat. The contestant, who hails from Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, is currently pursuing his graduate degree from Sagar University. He shared with host Amitabh Bachchan that he aspires to be an IAS officer and is preparing for the UPSC exam.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Mohit Kumar Joshi Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

Sahil commenced his game on an encouraging note and won Rs 80,000 before the episode came to an end. He will continue his game in tomorrow’s episode. Meanwhile, the makers have shared that the contestant will go on to win Rs 1 crore on KBC 13.

Sahil’s promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Mehnat aur vidya ka saath chunkar ₹1 crore rupaye jeet chuke hain Sahil, par kya hoga jab aayega unke saamne sawaal ₹7 crore ka? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!