Kishwer Merchant Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut Fans, Accuses Them Of Bullying Her

Kishwer Merchant recently shared a video wherein she could be seen hitting back at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's fans. The actor revealed that Kangana's fans have been trolling her through messages on her social media handle, because she has been asking why Kangana does not wear a mask during her various public appearances amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the unversed, Kangana was recently spotted by the paparazzi, where she stepped out of her car sans her mask. Kishwer had shared the video of the same and had asked why the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor is without a mask. However, it seems that she attracted the brunt of Kangana's fans who lashed out at her for targeting the actor. Kishwer could be seen saying in the video that she only inquired why the Queen actor was without her mask, for which the latter's fans started bashing her on her social media handle. Take a look at the video.

Kishwer further says in the video that Kangana's fans taunted her by saying that she should first win four National Awards like the latter. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant said that the point is not whether Kangana is a good actor or not but instead on her not wearing a mask during the pandemic. Kishwer also added that everyone knows that the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor is a talented and acclaimed artist but also quipped again on why she did not wear her mask.

The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor went on to say that Kangana's fans are accusing her of mentally harassing and bullying the actor. Kishwer revealed that it is not her harassing Kangana but instead the latter's fans who are bullying her for asking a simple question. She also said that under Kangana's video, several other people had also criticized the Panga actor for not wearing a mask, but only Kishwer was targeted because of her comment. Kishwer's husband and TV actor Suyyash Rai had also commented on Kangana's video writing, "Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain, dumbness at its best."

Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have recently announced their pregnancy. The couple will be welcoming their first child in August 2021. They were flooded with congratulatory messages by their fans and friends from the TV fraternity.