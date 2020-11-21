Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Might Have Double Elimination This Week; Monal Gajjar And Lasya In Bottom Two?

With 8 contestants remaining in the show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is inching towards its finale week. The house is currently going through its 11th week with contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet, Lasya, Ariyana Glory, Harika, Sohel and Avinash According to the latest report, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 might have a double elimination this week. Yes, you read that right!

It is said that any two nominated contestants will be evicted in the Sunday episode of the show (22 November 2020). Let us tell you that 6 contestants Abijeet, Harika, Lasya, Monal Gajjar, Sohel and Ariyana have been nominated this time. Reportedly, Monal and Lasya are in the bottom two of the voting list. It is said that the two contestants' performance was not up to the mark compared to other housemates, which is probably the reason why they are in the danger zone. Interestingly, Harika the new captain of the house is also on the nomination list. If not eliminated this time, the diva will be safe in the 12th week owing to her immunity.

On the other hand, ex-contestant Kumar Sai Pampana might enter the show in the Saturday or Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. If reports are to be believed, the actor is currently going through his quarantine period before entering the show for a re-entry. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about the 11th week tasks of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the mini-screen audiences witnessed the contestants undergoing stringent commando training. The family members of the housemates also entered the house, which unfolded a few emotional episodes. A high voltage captainship task was also held recently, that saw Abijeet, Harika and Akhil Sarthak participating with the help of Avinash, Monal and Sohel.

