Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Trend #IamWithAbi As Abijeet Rejects To Go On A Date With Monal

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now become a scary house. In the previous episode of the popular reality show, mini screen audiences witnessed a ghost taking over Bigg Boss as she tried to scare the contestants through the mirrors in the house and incessant creepy sounds.

The evidently fearless contestants were seen responding to her commands with epic one-liners. Well later, they were surprised to see how the whole house's beautiful set up was changed to a scary one for a task.

As the 7 contestants inside the house were discussing what was going to happen next with the new set up, the ghost announced a spooky task, wherein Akhil and Abijeet were asked to individually take Monal Gajjar out on a date to a graveyard. Apparently, the announcement read that the duo upset the Gujarati diva enough and so they will have to now make her happy through the task, for the luxury budget.

Well, Abijeet was seen disappointed with how the announcement was written about making Monal cry and also expressed his disapproval for the task, as he rejected to go on a date with her. The Life is Beautiful actor turned emotional as he said, "I don't want this whole Monal business..I literally don't want anything to do with her."

He added that the task would only create further disagreements and confusion as he reminded the new captain of the house Harika, that Akhil Sarthak had brought Monal's topic in the nominations and even during the weekend episode of the show when host Nagarjuna Akkineni joined the team. Abijeet also expressed that he was disturbed with the disagreements between him and Monal, and was later seen withdrawing himself from the task, to which Bigg Boss also agreed.

Well, the fans and followers of Abijeet were seen supporting and appreciating him for his decision of going against the makers of the show for himself, as they trended #IamWithAbi on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here.

For the first time Abi Ila baada padatam chusthunam 😔

Stay strong Abi ✊

How many of you agree with his words & support him ??#IamWithAbi, Mari meeru??



- Team #Abijeet #WeAdmireAbijeet #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/XXEPcsRYIg — Abijeet (@Abijeet) November 25, 2020

Stay strong Anna

You may be alone in the house

They might be targeting you

But

You are not alone outside the house you got many Hearts who love you like anything



@abijeet @starmaa #IamWithAbi #Abijeet pic.twitter.com/vzveBXbJ1w — Abijeet Hearts 💛 (@Abijeet_Hearts) November 25, 2020

Trending at 20th place in India trends..

Pure love from the core audience..❤️❤️❤️

Hey mann..you have already won many hearts..#biggbosstelugu4 #IAmWithAbi #Abijeet @Abijeet pic.twitter.com/SW63dW6Xwq — Subhash Swarna (@subbutweetz_) November 25, 2020

It breaks my heart to see him like this🥺🥺 he deserves so much love and happiness ❤️ we’ll shower you with all you deserve Abi❤️ #IamwithAbi https://t.co/io80jlq52V — Satvika M (@m_satvika) November 25, 2020

#iamwithabi self respect and character matters what we learn from abhijeet #WeAdmireAbijeet #isupportabhi self-respect is most important in life you did right and https://t.co/Js1xmdMMgj — Rahul Garipalli (@GaripalliRahul) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar went on a date post the new announcement by Bigg Boss.

Let us tell you that the love-hate angle between Monal, Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet was one of the highlights of the show, which received huge attention of the mini-screen audience in the beginning.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Naga Babu Extends Support To Abijeet And Jabardasth Avinash, Here's Why

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Is Nagarjuna Akkineni Unhappy With The Makers For THIS Reason?