It’s Official! Vijay Deverakonda To Star In Pushpa Director Sukumar’s Next

Vijay Deverakonda recently confirmed his collaboration with Pushpa director Sukumar for an upcoming project. The Arjun Reddy actor took to Twitter and made an official announcement about his next film.

Vijay wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda The actor in me is super excited The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

Well, it's indeed good news for Vijay Deverakonda fans as they were eagerly waiting for this announcement to happen for a long time. For the unversed, earlier reports were stating that the actor-director duo is likely to work together soon, but none of them opened up about the same. And now, after this announcement, cine lovers can't wait to know more about this big project. Notably, Vijay Deverakonda's next with Sukumar is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's pan-Indian film, tentatively titled as Fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead, and the makers have already finished 40 per cent of the filming in Mumbai. Jointly produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects respectively, Fighter also features Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Sukumar is currently busy filming his next, Pushpa with Allu Arjun. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

