Lavanya Tripathi To Appear As The Second Female Lead In Mahesh Babu-Parasuram Film?

Fandom knows no bounds! Well, this has been proved by Mahesh Babu fans, who are not able to keep calm as they await for the big announcement of their star's next movie with Parasuram. With just 2 days remaining for the big day, there are several speculations doing the rounds about the film's story and cast.

As per the latest report, the charming actress Lavanya Tripathi is gearing up to essay the second female lead in the highly-anticipated movie. It is not known as to what role the Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi actress will be portraying in the movie. It is also said that the lead actress will be chosen from the sultry sirens, Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Parasuram, the makers of the #SSMB27 will make the announcement on Mahesh's father, Krishna's birthday on May 31. Of lately, there have been rumours that the movie will be a political drama, which focuses on bank frauds and also that the actor will be fighting against corrupt officials in his 27th outing. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, #SSMB27 is rumoured to have been titled Sarkar Vaari Paata. However, there has been no confirmation made about the same from the makers' side. The shoot will go on floors from July, and will have Malayalam music director Gopi Sunder composing songs for the film.

Talking about the other projects of Lavanya Tripathi and Mahesh Babu, the actress will resume shooting for A1 Express. Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the movie will feature Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. For the unversed, A1 Express is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Tamil film Natpe Thunai. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be teaming up with SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva for their upcoming yet-to-be-titled movies.

#SSMB27: Theme Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Leaked? Read Deets Inside!

#SSMB27: Is Mahesh Babu Starrer Titled Sarkar Vaari Paata?