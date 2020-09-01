Noel Sean Announces Divorce With Ester Noronha; Says ‘We Had Our Differences Which Led To This’

Singer Noel Sean shocked his fans and followers today as he announced his separation with actress-wife Ester Noronha. Noel who entered wedlock last year with the Jaya Janaki Nayaka star, took to his social media handle to officially declare the divorce.

Revealing that the duo had their differences in the relationship, the rapper wrote, "After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this and finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship."

Check The Tweet Here

Wishing a great life for Ester, Noel requested everyone to not disturb her or her family with regard to the announcement. He further added, "God bless you Ester and may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best. I request everyone not to bother her or her family in any ways and I want to thank my family, friends and everyone who stood by me in my dark days. But yes, god is good all the time and I believe this is a great new beginning. God Bless!"

The fans and followers of the singer were seen supporting him and wishing him the best for his future endeavors. For the uninitiated, the duo got hitched in January 2019, after being engaged for months. Noel and Ester have also been part of a couple of cover songs.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Noel is expected to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house, which will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and will go on air from September 6. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 To Start From September 6 On Star Maa!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Currently Under Quarantine! Read Deets Inside!