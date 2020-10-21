RRR: Alia Bhatt To Join Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Team In November

Not too long ago, director SS Rajamouli had confirmed the inclusion of Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film RRR. Though she was supposed to join the cast including Ram Charan and Jr NTR in March 2020, the schedule was pushed back for an indefinite period due to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Well now, as per the ongoing rumour, Alia will be joining the team in November. It is to be noted that the cast is currently tight-lipped about her role in the highly awaited film. The talented actress is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Notably, Rajamouli, along with the cast and crew members including Ram Charan and Jr NTR, resumed shoot last week. If reports are to be believed, the entire shoot of the film will be completed by early 2021. As of now, more than 60 percent of the film's shoot has been completed.

On a related note, after Ram Charan's first look teaser release on his 35th birthday (March 27, 2020), the makers are all set to drop the first look poster of Jr NTR on October 22, 2020. As per rumours, the teaser of the actor as Komaram Bheem will be one of a kind, that will surely be a treat for all Tarak fans and followers. The film set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also essaying a pivotal role in RRR.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021 on the special occasion of Sankranti.

