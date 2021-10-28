Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Lobo And Ravi In Danger Zone

Makers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are surely leaving no stones unturned to spice up the show with incessant tasks, which have been causing a rift between contestants. Currently, the house is going through a captaincy task and contestants including Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sir Hanmanth, Maanas, Sunny, Anee and Sreerama Chandra have entered the final round.

As per reports, Shanmukh will become the next captain of the house, while Anee will be the ration manager this week. The former enjoys a massive fan following on social media and therefore the buzz has left many overjoyed. It is to be noted that the contestant has been nominated for this week, along with 5 others- Ravi, Maanas, Sreerama, Lobo and Siri. Well, going by the latest reports and unofficial polls on social media, Shanmukh will be safe this week. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the popular YouTuber is reigning the list with the highest votes. Interestingly, following him is Sreerama Chandra and Maanas, whose performances in tasks were highly appreciated by the mini-screen audiences.

Notably, Lobo and Ravi have received the least votes this week. If reports are anything to go by, Lobo might become the next contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Let us tell you that the contestant recently made a grand comeback in the house after spending almost a week in the secret room. Post his comeback, his strategies and statements against a few contestants (including his good friend Ravi) had shocked the audiences.

Though a lot of reports about Lobo's exit is going viral on social media, the positions might change as voting lines will come to a close only by Friday (October 29). So keep voting for your favourite contestant who you think deserves to be in the show.