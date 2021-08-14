Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Did Shanmukh Jaswanth, Mangli And Others Reject Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was announced recently. The announcement not only left the fans excited but also sparked buzz about the probable contestants of the new season. Moreover, a list of 'confirmed' contestants also circulated online days back. Though many celebrities came forward quashing the ongoing rumour about their entry, a few were seen maintaining silence.

Well now, according to the latest report, a couple of contestants who were confirmed for the show have presently rejected the big offer. YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has reportedly rejected the BB Telugu 5 offer. Rumour has it that his recent series turned out to be a hit and therefore he had demanded the makers to hike his current remuneration. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that the young actor has decided to not go forward with the current deal. Notably, Shanmukh was the first confirmed contestant speculated by many.

On the other hand, Mangli was also approached for the season, however, the singer is also said to have rejected the offer given that she is doing really well with her work and has been delivering hit numbers in Tollywood.

Anchor Varshini Soundarajan has also reportedly rejected the show as she has been getting massive film offers. If reports are anything to go by, she has been offered Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam that features Samantha Akkineni and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Well, with speculations doing the rounds about their exit from the show even before the premiere, we will have to wait and watch to see what really unfolds in the days to come.

As of now, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is expected to go on air from September 5 on Star Maa. The reality show will be hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The previous season of BB Telugu saw actor Abijeet Duddala bagging the highly coveted trophy.