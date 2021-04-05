Bigg Boss Telugu 5 To Launch In June? TikTok Fame Durga Rao Might Be A Part Of The New Season

After the massive success of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, makers of the popular reality show are all set to bring in a brand new season. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will go on floors from May and the season will kick-start from June mid-week. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has been hosting the show for the past 3 years, will be coming back for the new season. As per reports, the Superstar will start shooting for the promos in May which will also reveal the launch date of the forthcoming show.

Well, with many social media pages speculating the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, reports suggest that TikTok fame Durga Rao has been confirmed for the reality show. Best known for his quirky videos uploaded on the Chinese app, the TikToker enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Though Durga has not yet confirmed or denied the reports, fans of the star are eagerly waiting for his grand entry into the show. Let us tell you that there have been rumours regarding popular YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth's inclusion in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as well.

Reports also suggest that the makers are aiming to include more number of female contestants than males to raise the glamour quotient of the new season. Well, with several speculations and reports doing the rounds about the show, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds when the show's grand premiere hits the mini-screen.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 4, after successfully completing 100 days of his stay inside the house, Life is Beautiful actor Abhijeet was seen bagging the coveted trophy. The other four finalists were Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Dethadi Harika and Ariyana Glory.

