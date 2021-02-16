Rashmika Mandanna Heads To Hyderabad For The Next Shoot Schedule Of Pushpa!

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has been juggling in between shoots for her upcoming movies. A month before, she had been in Mumbai to prep for her upcoming Bollywood debut movie, Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Rashmika will start shooting for her first pan-India film, Pushpa soon. After that, she will head on to Lucknow for Mission Majnu."

The source further adds, "This is quite an exciting time for Rashmika, her first music video Top Tucker has become an overnight hit, and she has multiple films, from almost all languages lined up."

The actress donned upon a simple look as she travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad for the shoot. She paired a white hoodie with high-waist jeans, paired with golden sneakers and a chic black cap.

The actress has a very strong lineup of projects under her belt, at the moment. She has reportedly signed two Bollywood films, and with Pushpa, she is now just one step closer to become a pan-India Star.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna On Kannada Audience's Wish To Acknowledge Her Roots: I'm The Epitome Of Breaking Barriers

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna 'Cannot Wait' For Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; Calls It A Masterpiece