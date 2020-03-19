Apartment Opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat Catches Fire

An apartment building opposite Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Mumbai, Mannat, caught fire on Thursday morning. A 20 year old girl was killed and another woman severely injured in the fire that broke out in the top floor of the residential building at around 7:30 AM.

Firefighters rushed to the Sea Spring Apartment, a sea-facing apartment diagonally opposite to Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow in Bandstand Bandra, when a fire was noticed early in the morning. They retrieved the body of a resident, who was declared dead when brought to the hospital. Another woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, having suffered 90% burn injuries.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in some time. Two women were later rescued from the flat and were immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha hospital," said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The cause of fire is not known yet.

Shah Rukh has been living in Mannat since 2001. His mansion, which overlooks the Arabian sea, is visited by a large number of tourists and fans on a daily basis.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Inside Pics From Shah Rukh Khan's First House In Mumbai; A Resident Shares Memories

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film As A Producer!

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan Thinks Her Husband Shah Rukh Khan Will Take To Designing Some Day